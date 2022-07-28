'I'm going to die and so are you,' Mt Warrigal man told his ex-partner

A Mount Warrigal man has been sentenced to jail after he was found guilty on more than a dozen charges relating to acts of domestic violence against his former partner.
Wollongong Local Court heard that Wade Raymond, 38, had been issued with a 12-month apprehended violence order in November 2020 to protect his then partner.
The pair had been in an on-off relationship for about three-and-a-half years.
The court heard that about 10pm on May 11, 2021, the victim was lying on a couch in the lounge room of her Lake Illawarra home.
Raymond walked through the unlocked front door and entered the lounge room. He walked into the kitchen telling the victim he didn't care if she called police.
"I am going to die and so are you, I am going to kill you," he said.
When the victim started yelling, neighbours called police.
Raymond left the address for a short time before returning and tampering with the fuse box. He left again on a green Kawasaki motorbike.
About half an hour later, Raymond sent a number of threatening text messages to the victim.
They included: "C--- ima kill u", "You better ring cops maggot cause o get close to you you died", "Nah you're gone Xut", and "Until wait till I get you dog".
Raymond was arrested the following day after handing himself in to police.
He was charged with contravening the AVO and entered a guilty plea at Wollongong Local Court in June 2021.
Raymond entered not guilty pleas on more than a dozen other charges including four counts of choking and using an offensive weapon.
Bail was refused and Raymond has been in custody ever since.
In court on Wednesday, Raymond's lawyer Melanie Tilbrook said her client pleaded not guilty on all other matters.
However Magistrate Greg Elks found him guilty on all charges and sentenced him to three years in prison with a non-parole period of 16 months. With time served, Raymond will be eligible for parole on October 21, 2022.
If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 000.
RESPECT: 1800 737 732 www.1800respect.org.au
LIFELINE: 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au
