Two men accused of domestic violence, stalking, choking among Illawarra's most wanted

Two men accused of domestic violence, stalking and choking are among the Illawarra's most wanted, with police officers calling on the public's help to find them.
The rap sheets of five wanted men, aged from 26 to 38 years, have been released including the suburbs they are known to frequent.
Nathan Laver, aged 28, is accused of domestic violence, fraud and driving while disqualified.
Police said the wanted man is 185 centimetres tall with a thin build brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Albion Park, Albion Park Rail, Shell Cove and surrounding suburbs.
Matthew Oliver, aged 31, is wanted for alleged assault, stalk/intimidate, false imprisonment, and intentionally choke related offences.
He is 170cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Avondale and Kanahooka.
Locklyn Lucas is wanted for alleged robbery and knife related offences.
The 26-year-old is 170cm tall with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Koonawarra, Dapto and Wollongong.
Richard Dutton, aged 38, is wanted for offensive behaviour and destroy property related offences.
He is 180cms tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue/grey eyes.
Dutton is known to frequent Horsley, Dapto and Koonawarra.
Dean Leedham is wanted for a stealing related offence.
The 33-year-old is 180cms tall with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes. He is known to frequent Barrack Heights, Lake Illawarra and Warilla.
Police have urged anyone with information on the wanted people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
