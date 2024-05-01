Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men accused of domestic violence, stalking, choking among Illawarra's most wanted

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 1 2024 - 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(clockwise from left) Nathan Laver, Matthew Oliver, Locklyn Lucas, Richard Dutton and Dean Leedham are on the run from Lake Illawarra police officers. Picture by NSW Police
(clockwise from left) Nathan Laver, Matthew Oliver, Locklyn Lucas, Richard Dutton and Dean Leedham are on the run from Lake Illawarra police officers. Picture by NSW Police

Two men accused of domestic violence, stalking and choking are among the Illawarra's most wanted, with police officers calling on the public's help to find them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.