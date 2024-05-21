Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Graffiti vandal caught with paint on his hands at scene of the crime

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 21 2024 - 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ari Forrester during his arrest in April. Picture by ACM
Ari Forrester during his arrest in April. Picture by ACM

A vandal who graffitiied pylons of an overpass initially denied having anything to do with the crime - even though he was caught at the scene with paint spatter on his hands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.