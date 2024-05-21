Trial date set for Wollongong real estate agent accused of sex crimes against teen

A former Wollongong real estate director will face trial next year over allegations he committed sexual offences against a teen girl.
Robert Brian Grubb received a date on Tuesday for the District Court trial where he will fight charges of sexual touching without consent, aggravated sexual touching without consent, and recording an intimate image without consent.
He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and his trial is listed to begin in May 2025.
Grubb, the former director of Professional Real Estate in Wollongong, also appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for a brief mention regarding other charges that are set to be defended in a hearing.
These include supplying a prohibited drug, prohibited drug possession, restricted prescribed substance possession, prohibited weapon possession, and unauthorised firearm possession.
The matter is adjourned to May 28, when a hearing date will be set once the number of police witnesses is confirmed.
Police have alleged that in August 2023, Grubb gave a 17-year-old girl who he had offered a job a book of inspirational quotes before driving her to his Woonona home, where he said there were supplies he needed.
At his home he allegedly gave the girl an alcoholic drink and offered her a white substance, which she refused but he snorted.
It was alleged Grubb complimented the girl's body, showed her sex toys, and asked her if she'd tried bondage.
The girl allegedly told him she wasn't comfortable answering, then went to the toilet where she felt disorientated.
Her next memory, it was alleged, was waking up face-down wearing only a g-string - which wasn't hers - with the letters 'S.W.A.T.' printed on it.
Grubb was allegedly rubbing his genitals against hers and filming the encounter.
In a search of Grubb's home police allegedly seized mobile phones, a white powder, a 'S.W.A.T' g-string, a replica machine gun, and BDSM equipment.
Grubb was arrested and charged that same month, before he was released on bail with a $20,000 surety.
He remains on bail.
