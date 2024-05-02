Illawarra teacher accused of touching students successfully varies bail

An Illawarra teacher accused of sexually touching four students has successfully applied to have his bail conditions altered.
William Robert Carberry, 56, has been charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16 on school grounds this year.
The Calderwood man was arrested on March 6 and was bailed the next day under conditions including a prohibition on employment involving children. He is also banned from undertaking social activities that will bring him into contact with anyone under 18.
Carberry faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and made a bid to delete his condition that he report to police three times per week due to suffering anxiety, which was opposed by Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Azad.
"I say this with the utmost respect ... the Crown submission would be if someone is charged with an offence that requires them to report to the police station, one would expect that person would be anxious," Ms Azad said.
"I say this in a very sensitive way, this is someone who has had anxiety in the past."
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Carberry did not pose a risk to the public, has no prior criminal history, and has strong ties to the community.
In lieu of reporting to police, Ms Ritchie proposed additional conditions of forfeiting his passport and a sum of money to the court.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the allegations against Carberry were "certainly serious" but allowed the bail variation due to his lack of criminal record.
Carberry and a relative were ordered to forfeit a total of $7,000 as a surety, and he must not go within 100 metres of any point of international departure.
The court heard investigations into the teacher are ongoing. He is yet to enter formal pleas to his charges.
The matter will be mentioned again on May 22.
