Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra teacher accused of touching students successfully varies bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
May 2 2024 - 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Carberry leaving Wollongong courthouse on May 1. Picture by ACM
William Carberry leaving Wollongong courthouse on May 1. Picture by ACM

An Illawarra teacher accused of sexually touching four students has successfully applied to have his bail conditions altered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.