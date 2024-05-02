Why Shellharbour Environmental Warrior 2024 is handing back his award

A man who went house to house to garner community support in the fight to save Killealea has handed back a prestigious award after being stonewalled by Shellharbour council, following being awarded the 2024 Environmental Warrior of the year.
A volunteer all his life, including 10 years with surf life saving patrols in Coalcliff and Burning Palms, Brad Jenkins moved to Shell Cove nearly a decade ago, after having found his slice of paradise.
But after hearing of plans to build a 200-seat function centre and expanded camping and cabin area, something didn't sit quite right with him.
"I just felt that something was wrong, personally."
This spurred Mr Jenkins to go door to door with the plans around what he calls "Tasmania", the apple isle shaped southern part of Shell Cove, connected to the rest of the suburb via Fairways Drive.
"I walked for two days and knocked on all the doors in the area."
The resulting groundswell of emotion from all activists turned into a tidal wave of community opposition, eventually forcing the NSW government to transfer the management of the park from Crown Lands to NSW National Parks, preventing the development plans from going ahead.
This victory did not lead Mr Jenkins to put down his arms, however.
The win only spurred him to redouble his efforts to protect what he sees as vital and sensitive ecological areas in his area, in particular the Minnamurra Spit and the network of wetlands known as the Dunmore Ponds.
Mr Jenkins worked with state politicians to ensure signs were placed to deter dog owners from allowing their hounds to access bird nesting areas along the spit from the Kiama side of Minnamurra river and raised issues about runoff into Dunmore ponds polluting the wetlands.
These efforts led Mr Jenkins to being recognised as Environmental Warrior of the Year in 2024, an accolade he said recognised that his efforts may get under others' skin, but produce results.
"I did the hard yards, and got my hands dirty," he said.
But after the awards night in February this year when he was given the award, Mr Jenkins said he has been stonewalled by Shellharbour council, emails left unresponded and felt disrespected.
"They've completely disregarded me."
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer denied this was the case, saying there was "no stonewalling".
"When people write into Council and express concerns, whether it be environmental, roads and infrastructure or whatnot, we have a management system and ultimately people get responded to," he said.
"Sometimes you've got to be patient."
In the months since his award, Mr Jenkins has continued to advocate for the ecologically sensitive areas he can see from his balcony.
Once the ponds supported a family of swans, Mr Jenkins said these have disappeared. He has also been disappointed with parts of The Links land being used as a dumping ground, including for construction materials and vehicle parts.
Increasingly, however, he is worried that unrestricted access to the golf course at night is putting residents at risk.
"That's one of the questions I asked Council, do you want the residents to put themselves in harm's way when there's antisocial behaviour on the golf course?"
In late April, Mr Jenkins decided he'd had enough, and could no longer stomach having the award on his bookshelf.
"To be presented with that, and then to say, listen we're giving this to you, because you're a warrior, because of your work, your passion, your ethics, but sorry, we're not answering your questions."
On May 1, Mr Jenkins handed back his award at Shellharbour Civic Centre and later that day the awards website was scrubbed of his name and photo.
A council spokesperson said council had responded to Mr Jenkins concerns about feral animals and access to the Links.
"Council is preparing a Feral Animal Strategy and will work with National Parks and Wildlife Service in relation to that matter," the spokesperson said.
"Council received a submission regarding his concern about a proposed gate at The Links. This included commentary around e-bikes. Mr Jenkins submission did not seek a response from Council."
After handing back his award, Mr Jenkins received an email from Shellharbour council, responding to feral animal concerns that were raised with council on April 17.
Mr Jenkins believes exacerbating the delays in a response are the intractable divisions on council. Aligned with neither Labor or any independents, Mr Jenkins said councillors on both sides needed to put the community's interests first.
"For councillors and parties and different factions to block great ideas and decisions that should be made through council, it only hurts the community, and these decisions will have an effect on the environment and on the residents."
Mr Homer said there was no gridlock on council and that Mr Jenkins had been "recognised and honoured for his service to civic life".
"It was local government and Shellharbour that facilitated the award, which I think speaks volumes. That's how we respect and honour people within our community that are doing things for civic life and the greater good."
While Mr Jenkins will continue to advocate for his local area, he has a bigger goal in mind; ensuring that when the quarry at Bass Point reaches the end of its life, the Killalea reserve is expanded and maintained.
