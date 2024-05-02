Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Why Shellharbour Environmental Warrior 2024 is handing back his award

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
May 3 2024 - 5:00am
Brad Jenkins returned his Environment Warrior award after being 'disrespected' by Shellharbour City Council. Picture by Robert Peet
Brad Jenkins returned his Environment Warrior award after being 'disrespected' by Shellharbour City Council. Picture by Robert Peet

A man who went house to house to garner community support in the fight to save Killealea has handed back a prestigious award after being stonewalled by Shellharbour council, following being awarded the 2024 Environmental Warrior of the year.

