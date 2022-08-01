Illawarra Mercury
The Kangaroo Valley Barbecue and Beer Festival returning to the town after a COVID-19 and flood postponement

Tom McGann
Desiree Savage
By Tom McGann, and Desiree Savage
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:22am
Lawn mower racing, just one of the many events coming to Kangaroo Valley with the return of the Barbeque and Beer Festival. Picture: Supplied.

A family-friendly festival celebrating barbecues and pale ales will have lawn mower racing, 80 craft beers and ciders, live music and cooking stalls.

