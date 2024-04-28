The Wolves blown away by record-breaking feat from Rockdale legend Urosevski

Wollongong Wolves really had no answer to a day that belonged entirely to Rockdale club legend Alec Urosevski.
The former Sydney FC A-League striker helped himself to a first half hat-trick, as the Wolves were left to watch in awe as David Carney's side went down 3-1 in round 12 of the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
It was a historic day for the Rockdale striker, with the 30-year-old becoming the outright highest scorer in the club's history with 133 goals.
Off the back of a dramatic 3-2 win in Wollongong last week against Sydney FC, the Wolves were looking to recreate a famous 2023 performance when they smashed Rockdale 4-0.
It wasn't to be.
It was a frantic opening stanza and the Wolves were made to pay almost immediately.
Dean Pelekanos rattled Vedran Janjetovic's crossbar just three minutes into the contest and it looked as though the Wolves had got away with just an early warning sign but Urosevski made them pay shortly after via a tap-in.
Rockdale were on fire in the first quarter of an hour, with Urosevski and Brendan Cholakian the most dangerous.
It has been an injury plagued return to the Wolves for club legend Darcy Madden and unfortunately those demons returned at Ilinden Sports Centre when he was forced from the field and was replaced by Jake Trew.
This forced a re-jig for Carney, with Andre Takumi assuming Madden's right-back role, Chris McStay moving back into his usual role in midfield after starting the match up top and Trew coming on to partner Lachlan Scott in the striker role.
Some great fight from McStay and Dylan Ryan forced a penalty on the half-hour mark for the Wolves.
McStay won the original challenge high up the field, before Ryan put in a cross which struck the arm of the sliding Rockdale defender.
Up stepped McStay, who dispatched the penalty into the top right corner and gave Rockdale goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares no chance despite picking the right way. It was a particularly sweet strike for McStay, scoring against his former club.
Just short of half-time, Rockdale's former A-League striker made club history.
Wolves player Takami fouled Urosevski on the edge of the area, although the Rockdale skipper was adamant he should have been awarded a penalty. In the end, it was of no matter.
He made no mistake from the set piece, scoring via a deflection, his 132nd goal for the club which made him Rockdale's outright leading scorer in history. Just when it looked to be 2-1 heading into half-time, calamity followed for the Wolves.
Janjetovic was found way outside his penalty area playing sweeper keeper and was unable to clear a bouncing ball. With an open goal, Urosevski slotted the ball home with ease to hand himself a first half hat-trick, making it 3-1 going into half-time.
Urosevski's third on Sunday was also his 13th of the 2024 season, the most in the league.
With the score still 3-1 after 63 minutes, the Wolves were given the best possible chance to get back into the contest after Rockdale were reduced to 10 men.
A second bookable offence for Lochlan Constable meant the hosts had to play the final 30 minutes with a player less.
Despite some forays forward in the final moments - including Wolves captain Scott hitting the crossbar in the 89th minute - Rockdale held on to win 3-1 and go within four points of leaders the Wanderers.
It was a much improved second half from Carney's side however, Urosevski's first half blitz was the difference.
The Wolves will be back at Albert Butler Memorial Park in Primbee next week on Sunday, May 5 when they take on the Central Coast Mariners A-League academy side.
Carney's side will be desperate for a win at home, with the team only gaining three points from one of its last six matches, leaving them languishing in mid-table after such a strong start to the season which saw them top of the league for a brief moment.
