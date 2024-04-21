'A momentum shift for us': Wolves defeat Sydney FC's A-Leaguers of the future

Wollongong Wolves has ended a dire recent run of form by defeating a Sydney FC academy side filled to the brim with A-League talent.
The Wolves managed to win 3-2 in front of home fans at WIN Stadium against a Sydney team with the likes of Dapto's Zac De Jesus, Mitchell Glasson, and Nathan Amanatidis - all of whom have played professionally in the A-League this season.
It was a day that belonged to in-form players Takumi Ofuka - who netted his ninth goal of the National Premier League NSW Men's campaign - as well as Chris McStay who was everywhere in midfield.
The result looked ruined late on however with Sydney clawing two goals back, but Banri Kanaizumi leaped highest from a McStay corner to give the home side the points in a five-goal thriller.
Following the game, Wolves second half substitute Damon Gray said the team thoroughly deserved to be victors.
"We've been working on stuff in training and we applied it and we got the win," Gray said.
"We've been playing good football week in, week out, just the results haven't come with it. So to come out here today in a tough game at WIN Stadium and get the win, it's a good feeling.
"It's definitely a momentum shift for us. It can be frustrating [when you're not winning] because you feel like you're doing everything right, and then the results haven't come with it.
"But it's just about sticking to it, working hard, and the results will come."
Gray made a decent cameo off the bench against Sydney, with the 2023 U18 star saying he was enjoying his transition into the top grade.
"I'm enjoying being here, especially training with the boys. I've got no complaints."
Before Sydney FC could blink, Ofuka ran through the young defence with ease and buried the ball into the bottom corner for the opener just three minutes in.
Sydney FC were in behind moments later and the Wolves had the post to thank after Lachlan Middleton slotted the ball past Vedran Janjetovic, but just couldn't find the net.
As the half was wearing down, it was a double take with Middleton hitting the post once more. But the Wolves remained in the lead 35 minutes into the contest.
It must have been the day for finding the woodwork, with Wolves captain Lachlan Scott going up the other end and hitting the post, the third time it happened in the first half alone.
Just as the half was wearing down, Chris McStay put on a clinic to make it 2-0. It started when the midfielder 'nutmegged' his opposing player and passed the ball to Ofuka. The Japanese attacker then whipped the ball back into the box and McStay finished with aplomb.
Glasson has been lively coming off the bench this season in the A-League and he showed the Wolves just why straight into the second half.
The number 19 danced through the Wolves defence to halve the deficit and set up a big second half at 2-1.
Then shortly after, the game should have been 3-1 when Wolves skipper Scott was one-on-one but had his shot saved by Sydney goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic.
Glasson was on fire in the second half and in the 75th minute was one-on-one with Janjetovic, but the Wolves' former A-League stopper stood strong to keep his team in the lead.
But just shortly after, Sydney's dominance took its toll, with second half substitute Bailey Callaghan getting that elusive equaliser.
It looked for all money the points would be shared if not for a late Kanaizumi header from a corner to give the Wolves the three points, winning 3-2.
The Wolves will face a tough road trip to Rockdale on Sunday, April 28, however last season it was the scene of one of their most famous victories when they won 4-0.
