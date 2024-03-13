Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The role model that inspired Wollongong Wolves defender Dylan Ryan growing up

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 13 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Ryan has been one of the Wolves' best so far in 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Dylan Ryan has been one of the Wolves' best so far in 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong Wolves defender Dylan Ryan remembers the region's 2008 grand final winning team very fondly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.