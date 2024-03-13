The role model that inspired Wollongong Wolves defender Dylan Ryan growing up

Wollongong Wolves defender Dylan Ryan remembers the region's 2008 grand final winning team very fondly.
The Thirroul junior spent plenty of time around the Wolves' championship winning squad in the late 2000s through his role model at the time Steve Hayes, who lived at Ryan's grandparents house whilst he was growing up.
Ryan went on to leave Australia for England at Liverpool's youth academy as a 15-year-old before moving to the Netherlands, back to Melbourne Victory on loan and off to Holland again, before returning to Wollongong in 2024 for the Wolves.
Upon his return to the Wolves, Ryan reflected back on how his younger self would have one day dreamt of playing for the club.
"The Wolves used to have a player called Steve Hayes and he lived at my grandparents when I was growing up," Ryan said.
"So I used to come to a lot of training sessions the year they won it. With Steve living at my grandparents place and obviously with him playing football, he was a big role model to me growing up.
"I was going to all the games and training sessions when I was younger and then that all changed when I left to go to England to play for Liverpool."
The former Australian U23 international has been instrumental to the Wolves so far this season in 2024. David Carney's team currently sit second on the National Premier League Men's NSW ladder, with Ryan playing a massive part in that in the left-back role.
Playing on the left side of defence is not foreign to Ryan however, it was not a position that many would have expected him to line up in when he signed, with his main position being as a central defender.
The departure of 2023 left-back Walter Scott to A-League club Macarthur on the eve of the season created a dilemma for Wolves coach Carney. Who would play in that role?
In the end the answer was Ryan, who has been immense in the position in the first five games of the season.
"It threw a little spanner in the works with our team (Walter Scott departing)," he said.
"But Carney spoke to me, he asked me if I can play left-back and I have played there in the past when I was over in the Netherlands. I understand the role that I need to play as a professional footballer also which is you should be able to play any position.
"I'm happy there. I really enjoy playing that position in this league."
The Wolves performed admirably in their first five games of the season. With only one game played at home, the Wolves have won three, drawn one and lost one, and are only a point off Rockdale in first spot.
The team can move to first momentarily with a victory this Friday, March 15 at WIN Stadium against Hills United.
"It's only round six, so it's too early to say anything," Ryan said.
"But with the team we've got I think we'll do well this year. We've just got to keep this momentum going and keep fighting."
