Lachlan Scott the hero once more as Wolves secure major Blacktown scalp

It looked for all money that Wollongong Wolves would leave Landon Stadium with just the point, but their talisman Lachlan Scott had other ideas.
The Wolves defended admirably in the second half against Blacktown and were thoroughly deserving of the clean sheet and a point.
But in the end, the Wolves got even more from the match after Scott stood up for his team as he has done so many times before, giving his team a crucial 1-0 win in one of the most difficult away trips in the National Premier League Men's NSW competition.
Even more impressively, the Wolves now sit equal second in the league with Marconi, just a point behind Rockdale.
Two wins and no losses out of three in a gruelling week was a brilliant return for Wollongong Wolves.
David Carney's squad was put to the test in the last seven days, with two out of their three games played in extreme heat against St George and then in their win against Blacktown on Sunday, March 10.
Wedged in the middle was a 4-0 rout of Sutherland in a week that saw them keep two clean sheets and stretch their unbeaten run to four games.
After starting their season with only one home game from their first five, the team has come out unscathed with only the solitary loss against Marconi in round one.
The best chance of the first half came in the 38th minute. Alex Masciovecchio lost possession but did extremely well to win it back immediately and slip a pass to his captain Scott.
From there, you would have expected to net to bulge, but the former A-League striker put his effort over the bar in what was a massive chance to open the scoring for the Wolves.
Blacktown had some big chances late in the first period, including a golden one to Travis Major which would have gone in if not for some great scrambling by Wolves' goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic.
There were times when Janjetovic was called upon early in the second half, but for the most part, it was a chess match to see who could make the break through.
Young star Damon Gray came off the bench and almost had a goal as the clock was ticking down after getting his head on the end of an Andre Takumi cross. Unfortunately for the Wolves, City goalkeeper Tristan Prendergast was up to the task.
The chances were flowing late on and this time the home sent went close. Martin Fernandez unleashed a strike from outside the box that went over the bar, but had Janjetovic scrambling.
Just as the game seemed destined for a draw, Scott stood up and dispatched the ball in the back of the net after some neat work in the box to make it 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the match and that is how it stayed.
The Wolves will play their next fixture on Friday, March 15 against recently promoted Hills United at WIN Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30pm.
