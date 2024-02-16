The A-league goalie signed for the Wolves in amazing post-injury recovery

It's fair to say it has been an emotional roller coaster for Vedran Janjetovic but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel after signing with Wollongong Wolves.
A shoulder injury derailed his A-League opportunities at the professional level, but now he is set to begin his next chapter.
The goalkeeper will reunite with his former teammate David Carney after signing with his Wolves team on the eve of the National Premier League Men's NSW season.
Janjetovic said his love for the game was the catalyst for his return to football.
"You always have that love and passion for the game," he told the Mercury.
"With the injury that I had and not being able to perform at the top level anymore, I had to call it quits. I think the desire and the passion I had never died.
"A little run around turned into a 'can I?' thing and you start pushing yourself a little bit more. I think it was four and a bit years of rehab and everything just trying to do the right things, trying to stay fit mentally and physically was a bit of a challenge.
"But I think I'm a resilient kind of person."
Carney's team were without a shot-stopper following the departure of youngster Tomas Butkovic for college soccer in the US and the departure of 2023 second choice goalkeeper Nenad Vekic. That was until Janjetovic expressed his interest.
The 36-year-old played for both Sydney FC and then later the Wanderers in the A-League competition. Janjetovic is set to add plenty of experience to a youthful Wolves lineup with 163 A-League appearances.
Both Janjetovic and Carney know each other well from their time playing under now Socceroos coach Graham Arnold at Sydney FC.
"He was a top team mate and now a top coach," Janjetovic said.
"He's brought a good group of lads together. With his expertise and the things that he's done in his career, he's letting out all that experience for the boys. That experience you just can't buy off the top shelf."
The Wolves are set to begin their season away to Marconi on Saturday, February 17.
Carney recently added Illawarra Premier League midfielder Andre Takumi and attacker Yagoub Mustafa to his squad.
