Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The A-league goalie signed for the Wolves in amazing post-injury recovery

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 16 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vedran Janjetovic is set to reignite his career with Wollongong Wolves. Picture - Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Vedran Janjetovic is set to reignite his career with Wollongong Wolves. Picture - Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's fair to say it has been an emotional roller coaster for Vedran Janjetovic but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel after signing with Wollongong Wolves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.