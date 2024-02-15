David Carney boosts his Wolves squad with two new signings on eve of season

Wollongong Wolves have been boosted with two fresh signings as the beginning of the National Premier League Men's season draws ever closer.
Andre Takumi from Wollongong Olympic and Sudanese international Yagoub Mustafa from South Melbourne in the Victorian NPL will don the Wolves colours and will be in contention to play in round one this weekend against Marconi on Saturday, February 17.
Takumi was rewarded for his breakout year in the Illawarra Premier League in 2023 with Bert Bampton Cup champions Olympic, whilst Mustafa looks set to offer Carney another threat going forward alongside the likes of captain Lachlan Scott, Jake Trew and Alex Masciovecchio.
Mustafa comes with a hefty NPL resume. From Western Australia, he spent three seasons in the Perth Glory system before moving to Victorian powerhouse Bentleigh Greens. From there, he moved to Hume City and then to South Melbourne. He has also played in the South Sudan international team.
Takumi heaped plenty of praise on his former team and coach Matt Bailey following the beginning of his newest challenge. The 22-year-old midfielder said he wanted to test himself against the very best at the Wolves.
"I'm still young at this point, so I wanted to take on that challenge to see how far I could go," he told the Mercury.
"There was plenty of trust at Olympic from 'Bails' (coach Matt Bailey) and that brought out my best.
"This Wolves team has a lot of energy, especially in our attack. The level of intensity in our sessions is really high. It gets everyone going."
Meanwhile 24-year-old Mustafa said Wolves fans can expect plenty of excitement from him.
"I'm a direct player, so I like how training is direct and I'm building a good connection with the boys and what they know on the field," he said.
"Football wise, the Wolves are keeping up with the big teams. We play some really nice football in training and a couple of friendly games we've had we've smashed teams."
Mustafa added that he enjoyed working with players of A-League pedigree like the side's skipper Scott. He said it's somewhere he wants to be one day.
"We all have that one dream to make it, so it's been good playing with them because they encourage you to do your best and achieve the maximum level you can achieve."
The side will kick-off their campaign against the Stallions before a trip to Sydney United. The Wolves' first home game is in round three against St George City.
