The key moments which cost Wollongong Wolves all three points on opening day

Wollongong Wolves had plenty of chances to take all three points on opening day against Marconi, but key moments cost them dearly.
Marconi snatched a 2-1 victory in round one of the National Premier League Men's NSW competition thanks to two debut goals from James Temelkovski and Milislav Popovic respectively.
Lachlan Scott scored for the visitors to continue from where he left off from his 13-goal campaign in 2023.
The Wolves dominated large periods of the match, but lapses in concentration at the back, as well as being unable to capitalise on chances was their undoing.
Here were the key moments that cost them...
All was going well early with the Wolves dominating proceedings without a goal to show for it.
That was until Darcy Madden suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury. It forced coach David Carney into an early change, with former Wollongong Olympic IPL midfielder Andre Takumi being brought on in midfield and Chris McStay being deployed at right-back.
Almost immediately, McStay bombed on down the right and was caught out of position in transition when Domenic Costanzo got in behind and found Temelkovski, who converted on debut on the half-hour mark.
Just three minutes after going behind, the ever reliable skipper Scott made Marconi pay.
Scott twisted and turned the Stallions defence and powered a left-footed shot from the edge of the area into the net.
With the game approaching the 80th minute, the Wolves looked good for at least a point or perhaps even thought they could go on and win the game.
That was until a lapse in concentration at the back enabled Popovic to run through the middle of defence and see himself one-on-one with Vedran Janjetovic in goals. The striker made no mistake and put the Stallions 2-1 up and win the match.
The clash saw a fresh back five, with Janjetovic making his debut in goals, Madden returning to the club after his stint in the Queensland NPL and Dylan Ryan starting at left-back.
Perhaps a more familiar sight for Wolves fans was vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi and Harrison Buesnel lining up at the heart of the defence.
Janjetovic and Ryan in particular were impressive, with the latter looking an ample replacement for the recently departed Walter Scott in the left-back role.
Even when he was shifted positions, McStay's energy never dwindled.
He was a constant outlet on the right flank bombing forward and not being afraid to let fly from distance.
He was also threatening from set pieces. However he will be frustrated being caught out of position for the Stallions' opening goal.
The Wolves will again be away from home in round two, against Sydney United 58 on Sunday, February 25. United began their campaign with a 2-1 win against the Mariners.
