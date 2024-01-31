Scott's A-League move enhances Wolves' reputation as leading football nursery

A move back to the A-League was something Walter Scott wanted for some time. But he admits it wouldn't have come to fruition without the help of David Carney and the Wollongong Wolves.
The 24-year-old left-back was one of the Wolves' best in 2023, providing numerous assists to the team despite being a 'defender'.
Carney and the Wolves were dealt a blow on the eve of the National Premier League season, with Scott re-uniting with his former mentor Mile Sterjovski at Macarthur in the A-League Men's competition.
The Wolves have an extensive history of nurturing brilliant Aussie footballers. The likes of Sterjovski, Alvin Ceccoli, Scott Chipperfield, Tate Russell and now Scott have all gone through the Wolves system before making big career moves elsewhere.
It's no coincidence, according to the Bulls' newest recruit.
"It's been massive for me [playing at the Wolves]," Scott told the Mercury.
"I can't really thanks them enough for how Carney, the club and the boys for how much fun they made my football. With that I was able to play my best football.
"I'll hopefully be back there at some point and I'll be supporting them this season. It's a proper club down there playing at WIN [Stadium]. I wish them all the best going forward."
Despite being left with a massive whole to fill in his defence just under three weeks away from their season opener against Marconi, Carney said he couldn't have been more proud of Scott.
The Wolves coach said the move was a testament to the club's mantra.
"He will be hard to replace, but it is exactly what we want to build at the Wolves," Carney said.
"The players can come in and whether it's a player that's coming through the ranks or players that have been let go from the A-League and need to bounce back they can come and prove a point at the Wolves and get their confidence back and move on.
"For me it's about building the players and getting their confidence up. If they want to work hard, the opportunities are there.
"He was vital for the way I played. To have someone like him that was so energetic, that could get forward and had an eye for a pass was great. His attitude was exceptional. If you work that hard and you're committed, you get your rewards. He was a pleasure to coach."
The Mercury understands the Wolves are to finalise at least two more signings before the beginning of the NPL campaign, which will begin with back-to-back away trips for the Wolves against Marconi and Sydney United.
Carney's men recently confirmed the signing for former Australian U23 international and Thirroul junior, Dylan Ryan.
