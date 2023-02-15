Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Walter Scott rediscovering his best form at the Wollongong Wolves

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 16 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves left-back Walter Scott pictured here winning a penalty in the side's away win against Sutherland last Saturday. Picture by John Veage

It was not too long ago current Wolves left-back Walter Scott was plying his trade in the professional A-League competition with teams Perth, Wellington and Macarthur, as well as obtaining a hand-full of appearances for the Young Socceroos and with his current form at the Wolves in the semi-professional NPL NSW competition, he may be not too far from reaching those heights once more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.