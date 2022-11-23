It has been a busy transfer window for the Wolves for new head coach David Carney as he looks to improve on the side's ninth placed finish in the NSW NPL competition in 2022, but perhaps one of the most crucial signings will come in the way of former A-League talent, Walter Scott.
At just 23 years of age, Scott - who was born in Bowral - has gained appearances for Perth, Wellington and Macarthur at the professional level.
Carney previously told the Mercury that he was a fan of the former A-League player watching him in the state league last season and that when he was signed as coach of the club he had identified the need to sign a good full-back for the style he wants to play.
With Scott on the left and the most potential candidate on the right being the 'energiser bunny' Marcus Beattie, it looks as though Carney has got the right men for the job.
With Carney playing his fair share of left-back for the Socceroos and with his various clubs, Scott told the Mercury that he was keen to learn from his new coach.
"Without us doing any sort of tactics [so early in pre-season] yet Carney has made it out to me and Beattie on the right side of how important we are going to be to the team this season, especially given the characters that we are and the profile that we are," he said.
"That character will be very important to the team this season. As a full-back you know if you're scoring goals and assisting goals like Carney used to do, it's a massive positive."
With Carney set to deploy Scott as a modern day full-back - such as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson or City's Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in the English top flight - it will be handy for the Wolves that the former APIA man has a fair bit of professional experience under his belt.
Scott said his dream of getting back to professional football was far from over.
"To me it's natural living as a semi-professional footballer but my life is as a professional footballer," he said.
"I live and sacrifice everyday to one day have that year round games and training like I have had my whole life."- Wolves defender Walter Scott
"I'm certainly looking to be going back to professional football in some capacity, whether that is in the A-League or overseas in the near future and it just depends when that is. The league in this country is definitely moving forward. I've seen changes just in the short period of four or five seasons that I've played. It's quite exciting and I hope that for my mates and myself and all young Aussie guys and girls that it continues to go forward."
Scott added that he was keen to have a solid first season at the Wolves in order to help his dream of returning to the professional level.
"I'm really excited to have a good first year for the Wolves," he said.
"Whether that spring boards me back into professional football, that would be absolutely excellent. My process everyday is to reach that goal. That's why I have moved to the Wolves. I have placed emphasis on how Carney was going to be able to help me to get back into the top level. Everything he can teach me on the park and the connections off it are worth their weight in gold really," Scott said.
Scott may get the opportunity to play at the professional level with the Wolves, with the club gunning for entry either for a direct license into the A-League - if the opportunity arises - or the proposed 'National Second Division' competition, which is most likely to commence early 2024.
The Wolves playing roster is not complete of yet with the club set to unveil new signings in the near future as their pre-season preparations heat up.
