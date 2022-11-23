Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Great Scott: Wollongong Wolves newest recruit ready to fire

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Scott (left) was signed in October as the side's new left-back in David Carney's first season at the club. Picture by Adam McLean

It has been a busy transfer window for the Wolves for new head coach David Carney as he looks to improve on the side's ninth placed finish in the NSW NPL competition in 2022, but perhaps one of the most crucial signings will come in the way of former A-League talent, Walter Scott.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.