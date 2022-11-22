Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra management pours cold water on Hawks relocation murmurs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 2:40pm
The Hawks have endured a horror 1-9 start to the season. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra Hawks management has hit out at claims the franchise could be on the move amid reports the NBL is once again questioning the foundation club's long-term future in Wollongong.

