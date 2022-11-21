Illawarra Mercury
Hawks add Frazier II as import replacement

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:04pm, first published 5:23pm
Michael Frazier II in action for Perth last season. Picture - Getty

Illawarra have moved quickly to replace departed import George King, bringing former Perth Wildcat Michael Frazier II to Wollongong for the remainder of the season.

