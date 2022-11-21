Illawarra have moved quickly to replace departed import George King, bringing former Perth Wildcat Michael Frazier II to Wollongong for the remainder of the season.
The 6 ft 3 swingman is expected to suit up for the Hawks for Sunday's road clash with the Phoenix and will add some versatility to the Hawks line-up as coach Jacob Jackomas looks to arrest an eight-game losing streak in a 1-9 start to the season.
A former G-League teammate of injured import Justin Robinson at the Deleware Blue Coats, Frazier endured a tumultuous time with the Cats last season amid persistent reports he was going to be off-loaded.
The Wildcats ultimately missed the signing deadline as a 30-plus year playoff streak came to an end for the western powerhouse under one-and-done coach Scott Morrison.
Frazier averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 19 games and most recently played for Team USA through the World Cup qualifiers.
Jackomas said Frazier II is the perfect fit for his current Hawks roster.
"As a coaching staff, we were united in our want for the club to attract the best possible talent available, and we feel we have done that in the acquisition of Michael," Jackomas said.
"He is a willing defender with great size and strength, and be it at the three-point line or getting downhill and attacking the basket, we feel like he will make an immediate impact on the group."
"The guys showed the fight and grit that we expect of them against the Kings, and with Peyton (Siva) and Michael joining the line-up in the games to come, we see a real opportunity to get back on the winners list and do so consistently."
It's a welcome development given the club went five games without a replacement after Robinson suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game.
Former New Zealand Breaker Peyton Siva was eventually acquired as a replacement at point-guard but missed the Hawks heart-breaking last-second loss to Sydney on Sunday with a calf complaint.
It kept him off the floor for much of the two-week FIBA window but he is expected to return against the Phoenix.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.