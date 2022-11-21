Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

HOOPLA: What comes next the biggest test for Hawks following Kings gut-punch

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Hickey has been given far more opportunity than expected amid the Hawks injury crisis. Picture by Anna Warr

Can your stocks ever really rise in defeat? It's a taller order when it's your eighth in a row, but boy oh boy the Hawks went close on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.