Despite taking an early lead against the defending World Cup champions, a valiant Socceroos have fallen to a quality French side in their opening group game of the tournament in Qatar, with the final score
Kiama's Kye Rowles was handed a World Cup debut by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold in a team that featured just four of the same faces that took to the field against the same opposition at the 2018 Cup in Russia.
The Socceroos got off to the perfect start after a sustained spell of possession. Matthew Leckie got the back on the right wing and whipped in a low cross for Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin scoring Australia's first open play goal at a World Cup since 2014.
After an impressive spell, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot squared the ledger with a header following a corner.
Moments later the game was turned on its head. A costly mistake at the back from the Socceroos lead to Oliver Giroud scoring his 50th international goal to make it 2-1 to the defending champions and that was what the score remained at the break.
After sustained pressure from the French, a third goal followed. This time it was Kylian Mbappe scoring from a header.
Giroud then had a double - again from a header - and the French led 4-1 and that was what the score remained.
The Socceroos will regroup and play Tunisia this Saturday November 26 at 9pm (AEDT).
More to come.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
