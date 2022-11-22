The Debate: On the path to glory

BARTLETT: It was wonderful to see such a big turnout at Westpac Stadium and, while it was a tough day at the office for the Nix against a strong City outfit, it was so cool to hear the roar from the crowd when Ava Pritchard scored Wellington's first goal on home soil. It's been a patient wait for the Kiwis to see their Wellington women play, who were of course based in Wollongong last year due to COVID.