Campbell double act hitting the big stage

It's a step up in class but Wollongong slugger Tywarna Campbell is ready to once again steal the show on the undercard to Paul Gallen's grudge match with former Origin foe Justin Hodges in Sydney on Wednesday.
The showdown with veteran Queenslander Deanha Hobbs (10-2) will be Campbell's second outing on a No Limit card having turned all the right heads with a commanding decision win over tough Novocastrian Jess Adams in October.
The bout that saw both fighters soaked in blood - not Campbell's - put a definitive stamp on a three-fight rivalry and grabbed enough attention to book a second date under the bright lights.
"It wasn't really a shock becuase I've represented Australia on the world stage so I was used to the big shows, but there's definitely a different kind of vibe and a different feeling going out there on a No Limit card," Campbell said.
"It's the big time, but once I'm out there and bell rings it's the same as any other place.
"It was three fights in a row [against Adams] but I was finding it hard to get a match, every fight it got a bit easier. I definitely felt like I was in the zone and I had to make a statement."
She'll be looking to do the same against Hobbs, whose only two defeats have come in challenges for the WBO and IBF super-lightweight belts.
"It's definitely a step up," Campbell said.
"She's had triple the amount of fights that I've had, she's fought for world titles, but it's a step up I'm looking for and one we need.
"I feel like it's the right step. It'll be my last fight for the year, we'll have a bit of a break and, after we beat her, we can get beyond Australia and have a big 2023."
It will be a big week for the Campbell household, with Tywarna's little brother Zeke Campbell to step into the ring for the first time as a professional, headlining Grange High Performance's final Southern Fighting Championship card of the year at Keiraville on Saturday.
Having exhausted all avenues and opponents in the amateur ranks, Campbell will take the step he's coveted since first sitting ringside as a child to watch his father Adrian go to work as a pro.
"I feel excited, I've been waiting my whole life for it, probably since I could walk," he said.
"Dad probably wanted me to turn pro a little bit later but I've had over 60 [amateur] fights so I was just finding it really hard to get fights in Australia. I was always waiting to turn pro, waiting for the right time and that man strength to come through.
"It's starting to come through now, I'm stronger, I'm sitting down on my punches. I can't wait to get in there and get it done."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
