A doctor and a nurse walk into a cage.
It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but it will be no laughing matter when nurse-by-day Amena Hadaya steps into the cage against Amy Chan - a doctor - at Torquay on Saturday.
Their bout on the Salt Fight Series card will put obvious bragging rights on the line in what will be a highly-anticipated pro debut for a 6-2 amateur people in the know are tipping for huge things in the cage.
"Nurses definitely work harder than doctors so I plan to finish her in the second round, that's my game plan," Hadaya - a stablemate of UFC pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski under Joe Lopez at Windang's Freestyle MMA - said.
"Being at a catchweight (54kgs) the been a bit of extra prep because of the diet and the weight cut but I feel good. It hasn't really hit me that it's a pro fight. I try not to think about it until I'm in there because I'm an anxious, paranoid person, but I feel like my mindset's still the same.
"I just get to fight for longer and I get to use my elbows which is exciting. A few extra minutes doesn't bother me, I've got a pretty good tank, but I obviously want to finish the fight as soon as possible. It's always better that way."
Hadaya claimed the South Pacific IMMAF bantamweight title in July, a win that opened the door to world honours as an amateur. However, with the UFC returning to Australia for the first time since COVID hit in February, she's instead looking to put herself in the shop window as a pro.
"This was the plan I set out with Joe in terms of getting my amateur record up," Hadaya said.
"That's why I did IMMAF's because I knew I'd get more than one fight. After winning IMMAF's I could've gone to Worlds but we thought we were better off turning pro and starting to build my pro record.
"This was always the time we spoke about towards the end of the year. If I can get on [Wollongong] Wars I'll get on that in December and then I want to get on the Eternal fight card in February while the UFC's in Australia.
"That's what I've spoken to Joe about and it's how I like to do it. Once I'm in camp I just like to stay in camp so it's a sprint not a marathon."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
