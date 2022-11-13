Windang's Alex Volkanovski has been confirmed as the main event for UFC 284 in Perth this February, with 'The Great' set to take on newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at the RAC Arena.
Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will make his long awaited return to the lightweight division for the first time since making his UFC debut back in 2016.
The 34-year-old will look to be crowned a two-division champion in Perth.
Volkanovski took to his own social media account to express his excitement for the 'champion vs champion' match up.
"Let's get it," he posted on socials.
Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira - and will defend the title for the first time since against Volkanovski.
It caps off a brilliant week for Volkanovski - who picked up the Elite Male Athlete Of The Year Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards last week.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
