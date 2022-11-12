Since Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson took over at the helm of the national team there has been a fair amount of criticism thrown his way due to the lack of meaningful results achieved by the side under his reign.
But the tide seems to be turning following the Matildas 4-0 rout over world number two Sweden in Melbourne at the weekend - the side's biggest ever win against a top five nation and their second victory over a top 20 nation in succession.
The drubbing was only the second time the Matildas have beaten Sweden - who knocked Australia out of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year in the semi-finals.
Sweden are also the highest ranked nation Australia has beaten since the United States back in 2017.
A double to Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord, a goal by former Illawarra Stingrays and current Manchester City attacker Mary Fowler and a strike from the third best player - if Ballon d'Or standings are anything to go by - in the world, Sam Kerr.
Prior to the Matildas last two wins over Sweden and Denmark, the side endured a horrific run of form against. Two losses in a row - one away and one at home - against reigning Olympic gold medallist Canada highlighted many flaws in Gustavsson's plans.
Prior to the matches against Canada, Gustavsson's record read: played 26, won eight, drawn five, lost 13, goals scored 54, goals against 52. One of those wins was an 18-0 drubbing of Indonesia and three of the victories were against New Zealand - ranked outside the top 20.
With a home World Cup just around the corner, back-to-back victories against top 20 nations is just what the doctor ordered for both Gustavsson and the Matildas.
Foord - who has scored five goals in her last three international fixtures - said post-match that she was having the time of her life on the pitch at present.
"I honestly think I'm just enjoying my football a lot at the moment," she said.
Read more: Tonegato finding the Cup middle ground
"I've always known I'm at my best when I'm enjoying myself. We don't get many opportunities to play on home soil so we want to make the most of it."
I've always known I'm at my best when I'm enjoying myself.- Caitlin Foord
The side went into the half-time break a goal to the good but completely ran over Sweden in the second-half.
Foord said that Gustavsson told the side during the break that they would need to lift due to the quality of the opposition.
"I think we finished the first half - especially the last 15 minutes - off very strong," she said.
"Tony [Gustavsson] pointed it out that we had to come out just as strong because they were going to lift it another level. We got on top of them a bit more and dictated and controlled the play and that's what we want to do to teams," Foord said.
Australia will next take on Thailand on Tuesday. It is currently down as the last friendly match the side will play before their World Cup opener in July 2023 against the Republic of Ireland.
Foord will now return to her club Arsenal in the Women's Super League. The side are currently top of the table and will next face Manchester United, who sit in third.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.