UOW scores highest-ever ranking in list of world's best young universities

The University of Wollongong has achieved its best-ever ranking in a list of the world's best universities founded 50 years ago or less.
In the year of its 49th anniversary, UOW came 16th out of 1171 institutions across the world in the Times Higher Education magazine's Young University Rankings.
Only one other Australian university beat it: University of Technology Sydney, which just missed out on a top 10 spot by coming in at 11th.
Scraping in just behind UOW, with an equal ranking of 17th, was the Queensland University of Technology.
In total 22 Australian universities were on the list, including RMIT, Charles Sturt University, and the University of Canberra.
UOW gained more than nine points in its overall score to climb up from 30th position in 2023.
UOW vice-chancellor and president Professor Patricia M. Davidson said the result was "a testament to the dedication of our researchers, academics and staff more broadly".
"Their commitment to expanding knowledge, fostering innovation, and addressing global challenges continues to make an impact globally," Prof Davidson said.
"The rankings highlight UOW's growing reputation as a leading institution globally, recognised for its cutting-edge research, academic excellence, and commitment to driving positive change in society."
Of the top 10 young universities, five were in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea - and five were in Europe, in France and the Netherlands.
The Young University Rankings apply the same methodology as the World University Rankings, assessing universities on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, with weightings recalibrated to reflect the missions of newer institutions.
In the 2024 World University Rankings UOW was ranked in the 201-250 bracket, putting it equal 12th among all Australian universities, alongside such institutions as the University of Newcastle.
This year UOW also reached its best-ever ranking in the QS World University Rankings, which are compiled by a higher education analytics firm.
