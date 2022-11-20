'The pressure is on them': King confident of positive start for Socceroos

France's firepower is frightening. In their attack, they have arguably the best young player in the world Kylian Mbappe and the 2018 World Cup's second highest goalscorer in Antoine Griezmann. They even have Olivier Giroud who will most likely start on the bench for 'Les Bleus' against the Socceroos despite having nearly 300 EPL appearances to his name and still playing well for AC Milan in Italy.