Riodini has won the fourth running of the region's richest race, the $1 million The Gong and in doing so ended a three year winless run.
It was also Riodini's first win in Australia.
Trained at Flemington by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott - the win meant a pay check of the $580,000.
Kembla trainers Robert and Luke Price's Hope In Your Heart finished second in a close race.
Heading into the race there were a mix of favourites from racing experts - mainly Brutality [trained by Joseph Pride], Old Flame [trained by Peter and Paul Snowden], Oscar Zulu [trained by Chris Waller] and Hope In Your Heart.
The latter was looking to back up it's strong recent showing, finishing fourth in the Golden Eagle - falling short by one and a third lengths on that occasion.
After rain playing havoc for Kembla Grange and all of the Illawarra for the most part of the year, the whether was perfect for racing, with the track rated a good four at the start of play and then upgraded to a good three after the first race.
But it was the day for Riodini and post-race, Tim Clark was over the moon for the result.
"He had a really good lead up with its two runs and he toughed it out really well in the end," he said.
"Hope In Your Heart showed just how talented she is. I just felt that inside the last 100 metres he really responded when he felt Hope In Your Heart coming.
"It's a great result for this horse. He's been a long time out of the winter stall but it's good to see him back in form and in amongst the winners," Clark said.
The jockey added that the win was coming following Riodini's performance at the Nature Strip.
"It wasn't until the last 100 metres where he really got through the line well," he said.
"I said to Adrian [Bott] and Gai [Waterhouse] a mile this time is going to be really hard to beat and we knew Surf Dancer was going to run in the race as well. I sort of had myself worked up to ride Riodini I thought that coming into it he would be a great hope and he proved that.
"I think that both this race and the Ingham coming up are two races that Adrian picked out and suited him perfectly for his program. There's no reason why he can't go on and be very competitive in that race," Clark said.
Pre-race, it was a big moment for Robert Price, who had the honour of ringing the gong prior to the race.
