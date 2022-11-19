Athelric jockey Zac Lloyd has won his biggest ever race, claiming a win at the 1000 metre sprint race, The Warra.
It was anyone's game in the 1000 metre sprint race - with punter's choices landing on Malkovich [trained by Bjorn Baker], Athelric [trained by James Cummings], Dragonstone [trained by Mark Newnham] and A Very Fine Red [again trained by Newnham].
Bruckner [trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace] was a late scratching on the morning of the race which was shame as it would have been the horse's first race in 13 months after finishing second in the Group One Coolmore Stud Stakes.
The track was rated a good four at the start of play, but was upgraded to a good three after the first race.
In what was described as a wide open race before hand, that was most certainly the case.
Key Largo looked to be set for victory mid way through the race but Athelric came through with the goods and looked comfortable from there.
Post race, Lloyd said that he was incredibly thrilled with the result.
"Everyone has put their trust in me on such a big day like today," he said.
"He's a nice horse and he got the job done perfectly. It was one of those races where it just looked like it was just going to pan out perfectly with obviously Malkovich and A Very Fine Red. It was very good early gate speed and it all looked perfect.
"Sometimes you put a lot of pressure on yourself but he got the job done. I thought I was going to win it easier," he laughed.
"He's a very nice horse and he puts himself in the race really well. He's very good at executing as well." he said.
Lloyd payed tribute to his trainer.
"I'm just happy I'm getting the rides," he said.
"Big thanks to James [Cummings}, he's a genius.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
