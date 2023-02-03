Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Photos

Fast finishing APIA Leichhardt spoils Carney's party for the Wollongong Wolves

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Wolves coach David Carney was moments away from a first victory as Wolves coach. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The Wollongong Wolves were minutes away from getting their NPL NSW season off to a flyer but had to settle for a point following two second half goals from APIA Leichhardt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.