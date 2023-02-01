In a major coup for A-League Men's side Sydney FC, Shellharbour's own Socceroo Joel King will return home for the remainder of the 2022/23 season following the announcement he has has signed with the club on loan from his Danish club Odense BK.
King made his breakthrough with Sydney FC where he was handed his professional debut by current coach Steve Corica as an 18-year old in 2019 and most recently went onto represent Australia in Graham Arnold's heroic Qatar World Cup squad in December.
The former Shellharbour junior was also an A-League double winner under Corica in 2019/20 and was also a member of the squad who won the 2019 A-League Championship.
The now 22-year-old left-back will add further stability into the defensive line as the Sky Blues look to push for finals during the second half of the campaign.
"I'm excited to get back to Sydney FC and to play at the new Allianz Stadium which I'm yet to experience," King said.
"It will be easy to slot back into the great culture at the club and I'm looking forward to fighting for my place in the starting line-up. It's an extremely tight league this year and will be a very exciting second half to the season.
"Everything is still to play for and I'd love to win another Premiership and a third Championship medal," he added.
King was a member of Australia's most successful World Cup campaign, but did not register any minutes.
He will be pushing for a starting spot in the Sydney starting 11 with current Spanish left-back Diego Caballo.
Sydney currently sit in eighth spot on the ladder just one point behind the top six.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
