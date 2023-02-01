Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Socceroo Joel King returns home for Sydney FC

Updated February 1 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
King playing with the Socceroos. Picture - Matt King/Getty Images

In a major coup for A-League Men's side Sydney FC, Shellharbour's own Socceroo Joel King will return home for the remainder of the 2022/23 season following the announcement he has has signed with the club on loan from his Danish club Odense BK.

