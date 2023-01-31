Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

'Would be a dream come true': Danika Matos eyes the FIFA Women's World Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danika Matos shields the ball from Courtney Vine. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM

There is a buzz around the A-League Women's competition this season with the FIFA Women's World Cup on the horizon according to Western Sydney and Illawarra Stingrays defender Danika Matos as the youngster aims to make her dream come true and gain potential Matildas selection for the tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.