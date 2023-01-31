There is a buzz around the A-League Women's competition this season with the FIFA Women's World Cup on the horizon according to Western Sydney and Illawarra Stingrays defender Danika Matos as the youngster aims to make her dream come true and gain potential Matildas selection for the tournament.
At just 23 years of age, Matos has quickly become one of the first names on the Wanderers team sheet during her four seasons at the club.
"It's always in the back of your mind knowing that Tony [Matildas coach] is at your games watching you performing," Matos told the Mercury.
"It makes you wonder whether you are going get the call up [or] are you going to make the train-on squad? It honestly would be a dream come true [to make the World Cup squad]. You've played the sport for so long and this is what you want, this is why you've done it, so it would just be the cherry on top really.
It honestly would be a dream come true [to make the World Cup squad].- Danika Matos
"Tony [Gustavsson] himself has been at 100 different games across the country and even when we were in New Zealand playing there was this buzz because you just keep thinking imagine if he comes up to you and selects for you the Matildas."
From the woes of last season being the lowest scoring side in the competition, the Wanderers have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, with the side recording three wins in six, with Matos and the defence just leaking three goals in that time.
The side sit seventh on the ladder and are making a late charge for a potential finals berth, should results continue to go their way.
Matos said that whilst the addition of Sarina Bolden up-front had made the world of difference this season, the turn in form had been a collective team effort.
"A lot of people ask me this question and it's really hard to answer," Matos said.
"It is a team sport but a new international from the Philippines in Sarina [has made a difference] and honestly she brings so much energy not just to the field but also to the change room and training sessions. It's like she's got this magic power. I think the team is also starting to gel a little better finally we're working around each other and our movements and it's been incredible," she added.
Illawarra football fans will be able to see Matos up close this NPL NSW Women's when the Stingrays return to action. Due to contractual obligations with the Wanderers in the A-League Women's competition, Matos, along with fellow Rays teammates Sheridan Gallagher and Chloe Middleton, will not be available for selection until at least round five.
Matos and the Wanderers have seven matches left in the regular season and currently sit six points behind fourth spot.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
