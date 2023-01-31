New Illawarra Stingrays coach Steve Gordon is in the midst of prepping his team for the beginning of the NPL Women's campaign and in doing so he is prepping his side for long term viability with the coach set to use a number of younger players for the beginning of the season.
The Stingrays missed out on finals last season - thanks in part to the on-going rain affecting the region, making training together, or on a field at all, almost impossible. The side were also hampered by injuries and illness and despite putting up a fight for large parts of the campaign, were come unstuck in the end.
Gordon took over the job from former coach Anthony Guido and was signed at the club on a three year deal and since then, the Stingrays have been on the up in pre-season.
A new training base secured at Guest Park in Fairy Meadow is the starting point, but now attention will turn to on field results when the season commences March 12 away to Northern Tigers, before returning to JJ Kelly Park in round two against Manly.
Gordon is beginning to get the side back together, but will be without a handful of his A-League Women's stars until at least a month into the season following their contractual obligations with their professional clubs.
Players such as Sheridan Gallagher and Danika Matos from the Wanderers and Chloe Middleton from Canberra will not be available for selection in the opening part of the season and will come into the side about a third of the way into the competition.
The Stingrays will be boosted with the return of recently retired professional footballer Cailtin Cooper and the ever present Michelle Carney - most likely from the off.
In the midst of pre-season preparations, Gordon told the Mercury he had enjoyed seeing how the squad had progressed and performed during hit outs in Canberra and Tempe.
"It was a great week away where we played West Canberra Wanderers and the girls had a field day," he said.
"Our U-18's and reserve grade girls are looking really good we've just got to get some of those senior heads back now. And because we won't have many of those A-League girls ready till about round eight, we have got to get those fringe players ready to go for the beginning of the season.
"We want to be in there [the finals hunt] when our bigger names come back."
Gordon added the side had secured a couple of signings for 2023.
"The squad is pretty much the same but we've added Tara Cannon and Daisy Canavan from Canberra who are training well."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
