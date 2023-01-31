Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Illawarra Stingrays looking to build for the long-term

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
Cooper, who recently retired from professional football, will be back in 2023 for the Stingrays. Picture by Adam McLean

New Illawarra Stingrays coach Steve Gordon is in the midst of prepping his team for the beginning of the NPL Women's campaign and in doing so he is prepping his side for long term viability with the coach set to use a number of younger players for the beginning of the season.

