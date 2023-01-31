South Coast Flame have called in the reinforcements as they aim to make their mark in the NSW NPL.
The Flame finished third last in the 2022 NPL3 division, but have been active this off-season as they look to soar up the table.
Head coach Darren Jones this week finalised his senior squad, which includes a host of new recruits, including ex-Central Coast Mariners and Sydney United 58 midfielder Jacob Poscoliero and former Wollongong Wolves defender James Baldacchino, along with Illawarra Premier League talents Adam Voloder (Coniston), Jacob Gjorsevski (Tarrawanna) and Seiya Miyamoto (Bulli).
The Flame will kick off their campaign at home against Western Rage this Saturday.
"We've been able to bring in a couple of recruits in targeted areas where we want to improve, so I'm quite happy with our squad," Jones said.
"Jacob Poscoliero played professionally in Italy and the A-League, and brings a huge amount of experience to the club. He also played a pretty integral part in Sydney United's (Australia) Cup run last year as well, so he's massive for us, as well as James Baldacchino. He's someone with significant NPL experience and as a former Joeys captain, he brings leadership qualities to the club. Those two are very exciting, and obviously we've had some IPL boys come across as well, so it's all looking quite good to be honest.
"We're very ambitious as a club, there's no point aiming for mediocrity. Our juniors are in the NPL2 space, so we've got to get our seniors up to at least NPL2 as well. That's got to be our goal, really."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
