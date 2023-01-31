"Jacob Poscoliero played professionally in Italy and the A-League, and brings a huge amount of experience to the club. He also played a pretty integral part in Sydney United's (Australia) Cup run last year as well, so he's massive for us, as well as James Baldacchino. He's someone with significant NPL experience and as a former Joeys captain, he brings leadership qualities to the club. Those two are very exciting, and obviously we've had some IPL boys come across as well, so it's all looking quite good to be honest.