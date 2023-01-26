Coniston coach Rob Jonovski says his players are "angry and hungry" as they look to make amends for an underwhelming 2022 Premier League campaign.
The JJ Kelly club were the IPL's most improved side in 2021 under Jonovski, sitting in third place before the season was cut short due to COVID, after finishing 10th the previous year.
But, just like the stop-start nature of the 2022 season due to rain, Coniston failed to hit top gear last year. They finished the regular competition in fourth, before falling 3-2 to rivals Cringila in the elimination final.
It was a disappointing way for 'Cono' to bow out and, in Jonovski's words, has left the team with "unfinished business".
"I think there's a lot of angry and hungry players in my squad. A lot of factors contributed to those feelings, and I like that in our players," Jonovski told the Mercury.
"It's no fault of anyone's, with what happened with the weather and all of that. But fingers crossed we get a proper season in."
In that pursuit of premiership success, Coniston have been active in the player market this off-season.
Headlining their inclusions are ex-Tarrawanna young gun Nicolas Tomasiello and former Cringila forward Jordan Prentoski - who was leading goal-scorer in second grade last season - as well as ex-Glebe Gorillas striker Yoel Silvestre and defender Cassidy Tanddo from Canberra Croatia.
Jonovski was particularly bullish about adding Tanddo to his squad in 2023.
"Cassidy is currently in the UK and Ireland with the Australian schoolboys team, and he played in the Canberra All Stars team against Central Coast Mariners (last year). He has moved down here for uni," he said.
Jonovski has also managed to retain the majority of his 2022 squad, although they've lost two key figures in defender Ekoue D'Almeida (joined Cringila) and forward Adam Voloder (joined South Coast Flame).
However, Coniston's list of re-signings include goalkeeper Kaydin Harrison, Lukas Stergiou, Sam Matthews, Toby Norval, Tyson Black, Jason Zufic, Matt Floro and Van Elia.
Coniston will kick off their 2023 campaign on Thursday, March 2 against the Lions at Crehan Park, which will be the first game of the Premier League season.
Jonovski won't be on the sidelines for that game, or the opening few rounds, as he continues to serve a suspension imposed by Football South Coast after taking a verbal swipe at the referee following a match against Olympic last August. The coach apologised for the outburst via the Mercury two days later, but he was still sanctioned by FSC.
However, Coniston remain focused on doing their talking on the field this season.
"I'm confident in my squad, and I'm just hoping for a consistent season," Jonovski said.
"I think it cost us last year, and it probably cost a few other teams, so we're all just hoping for no rain. I'm definitely happy with my squad and the boys are working hard, and their attitude is top level."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
