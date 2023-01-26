Hawks grant Mathiang early release from NBL contract

Illawarra will need to finish the season without their biggest 'energy guy' after granting big-man Mangok Mathiang an early release from his Hawks contract.
With three games remaining in the season, Mathiang's management approached the club after an opportunity in Europe presented itself.
With the Hawks well out of finals contention and nursing a 3-22 record, the club agreed to a mutual release despite being already undermanned due to season-ending injuries to four imports.
The NBL23 season was Mathiang's first professional campaign since breaking his tibia and fibula while playing for Cedevita Olimpija in 2020.
He's averaged seven points and five rebounds on the season, but his numbers have climbed to nine points and seven rebounds over his last six games.
"My time at the Hawks and with this group of guys has exceeded all my expectations," Mathiang said.
"My coaches, teammates, ownership and all the staff have made my experience in the NBL memorable, making this decision a difficult one.
"I want to thank Hawk Nation and the people of the Illawarra who continue to support us and to everyone that made me feel so welcome."
Hawks GM Mat Campbell said the organisation didn't want to stand in the way of a fresh opportunity with only three games remaining.
"While we are disappointed to lose a player and person of Mangok's calibre, we are supportive of the opportunity to pursue his career internationally." Hawks GM Mat Campbell said.
"Mangok joined the club with a want to return to an elite level, and we are proud of the collective efforts of our staff to help him achieve that.
"Our strength and conditioning team are some of the best in the country, and they, along with Jacob [Jackomas] and his staff, helped Mangok become a regular contributor for the squad.
"Mangok was a popular teammate and a fan favourite amongst our members and corporate partners, and we wish him all the best in his next endeavour."
Lachie Dent has been added to the main roster, while local junior Harry Morris will be elevated as an injury replacement for import Michael Frazier.
The roster change will see Akoldah Gak play as skipper Sam Froling's chief understudy in the five spot.
The Hawks take on the Wildcats in Perth on Friday night before concluding their campaign with a home double against New Zealand and Tasmania on Thursday and Saturday next week.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
