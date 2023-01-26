Illawarra Mercury
Hawks grant Mathiang early release from NBL contract

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:10pm
Mangok Mathiang has been granted a release from his Hawks contract with three games remaining in the season. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra will need to finish the season without their biggest 'energy guy' after granting big-man Mangok Mathiang an early release from his Hawks contract.

