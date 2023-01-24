Former Hawks big-man Harry Froling has sustained serious head injuries after he fell victim to a one-punch assault in Wollongong at the weekend, with police confirming an investigation into the incident is underway.
Froling, the older brother of current Hawks captain Sam Froling, was a favourite among fans and teammates with Illawarra last season before returning to Brisbane for a second stint with the Bullets this year.
He had 14 points and nine rebounds in the Bullets' win over his former club in Wollongong on Saturday night before the alleged incident occurred.
Froling was found unconscious on a Crown Street footpath in the early hours of Sunday, with emergency services called to the scene about 2.40am.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital where he refused a CT scan and discharged himself. Froling then travelled to Brisbane where he attended Prince Charles Hospital, with subsequent scans showing the extent of his head injuries, which included a fractured skull.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Wollongong police have confirmed an investigation is underway with inquiries revealing Froling was the victim of an alleged one-punch attack to the head, causing him to fall to the ground.
Detectives are seeking to speak with an unknown male seen on Crown Street, opposite Aitchison Street, around the time of the alleged incident on Sunday.
"He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 20s with short brown hair," a police statement said.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist with the investigation is urged to call Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The Bullets released a statement on Tuesday confirming Froling will miss the remainder of the season after falling victim to the attack.
"The Brisbane Bullets are working closely with NSW Police and NBL Integrity Unit as they investigate the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault on Harry Froling," the statement read.
"Harry is currently recovering from an incident that occurred following the team's away game in Wollongong and will miss the remainder of the NBL23 season.
"As an investigation is underway the club is not in a position to make any further comment, other than to say the players, coaches and staff all send their well wishes to Harry, and his family."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
