NBL player suffers head injuries after alleged one-punch attack in Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
Mitch Jennings
By Grace Crivellaro, and Mitch Jennings
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 1:30pm
Harry Froling (left) with brother and Hawks captain Sam Froling. Picture by ACM.

Former Hawks big-man Harry Froling has sustained serious head injuries after he fell victim to a one-punch assault in Wollongong at the weekend, with police confirming an investigation into the incident is underway.

