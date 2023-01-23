Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

HOOPLA: Don't blame Hawks fans for NBL scheduling pisstake

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks fans can expect the same scrutiny over crowd numbers come season's end, but the NBL needs to own up to the absurd unfairness when it comes to scheduling. Picture by Adam McLean

Your columnist wrote earlier this week that the current Hawks might be the best 'bad' team the NBL has seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.