Hawks owner invests in Goorjian's Bay Area Dragons

Illawarra majority owner Jared Novelly has confirmed another significant foray into the Asian basketball market, announcing a major investment in the Brian Goorjian-coached Bay Area Dragons.
Goorjian returned to China in May last year following two seasons in Wollongong to take the helm of the fledgling East Asia Super League franchise representing Greater China.
Currently competing as a guest team in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner's Cup, Goorjian will be looking to add another championship to his resume with the current Finals series against Barangay Ginebra locked at 3-3 heading into Sunday's decider.
It comes after Novelly's Crest Sport and Entertainment (Crest) was announced as the lead investor in the EASL that will feature the top-seeded teams from the Japanese, Korean, Phillipines domestic leagues alongside Greater China representatives.
"We are excited to welcome Jared, Crest, and the Hawks franchise to the Bay Area Dragons family," Goorjian said.
"The EASL and the Dragons have lofty aspirations, and we are thrilled that Crest is joining us on this journey. I am passionate about the sport and its development in the region.
"Having spent the last 30 years coaching in Australia and China, I have seen firsthand the potential for growth in the game.
"The opportunity to work with Crest, the Leagues and the Hawks and Dragons as we navigate the roadmap to the upcoming World Champs, Olympic Games, and Brisbane 2023 is exciting for all involved.
"I look forward to connecting our on-court and off-court teams, our corporate partners and the fan bases more broadly in the coming seasons."
Novelly said the investment will strengthen existing links between the Hawks and Goorjian's Dragons with a decade-long view to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
"The opportunity to continue our relationship with Brian and his team was a driving factor in the decision," Novelly said.
"The investment in the Bay Area Dragons represents another critical step in our strategy to position the clubs within the Crest portfolio for long-term success.
"The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games signal a decade-long timeline to leverage the growth of the game in Australia and the Asia Pacific, with the relationship between the Hawks, Dragons, the EASL and a proposed youth academy system critical to delivering on our strategic basketball agenda."
The ownership's big off-court moves come amid a dismal on-court campaign, with the Hawks dropping to 2-20 with a tight loss to Cairns on Friday.
They face a tough turnaround into Sunday's derby with the Kings in Sydney as the franchise limps toward its worst ever win-loss season.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
