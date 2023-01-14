Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hawks owner invests in Goorjian's Bay Area Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 14 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks owner Jared Novelly has announced a major investment in the Brian-Goorjian (pictured) coached Bay Area Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra majority owner Jared Novelly has confirmed another significant foray into the Asian basketball market, announcing a major investment in the Brian Goorjian-coached Bay Area Dragons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.