Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grida breaking the shackles for undermanned Hawks

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Grida has been a standout for the Hawks since returning from injury. Picture - Getty Images

It's fair to say Hawks livewire Dan Grida's developed a keen eye for silver linings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.