Game Hawks hit the reboot button as tough season hits final lap

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated January 22 2023 - 10:37am, first published 7:49am
Win or lose, Tyler Harvey says it is essential that the Hawks finish the season strongly. Picture by Adam McLean

They looked to be running on empty against Brisbane on Saturday, but Hawks skipper Tyler Harvey has vowed his team will leave nothing in reserve as it limps toward the finish line on a trying campaign.

