Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Anthony Krsteski brace fires Cringila to thrilling IPL finals win over Cringila

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He once called Coniston home, but Anthony Krsteski returned to JJ Kelly Park to haunt his old side on Monday, scoring a brace in Cringila's 3-2 victory in this year's Illawarra Premier League elimination final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.