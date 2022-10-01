This year's District League race is down to four, after University sent Oak Flats packing with a 5-0 rout on Saturday.
The Students had five individual goalscorers at Ian McLennan Park. First-half goals to Ashley Hawkes and Curtis Iverson set up the win, before Cameron Hanson, Nic Wilson and Ben Joyce found the back of the net in the second stanza to put the icing on the cake.
The result ends the 2022 campaign for the Falcons, who were missing several key players for the elimination final, while the Students will now meet the loser of Saturday afternoon's qualifying final between Shell Cove and Unanderra. Helensburgh also remain alive in the competition.
"It was a bit touch and go for that first 30, but I thought for that last 60 minutes, we pretty much dominated the game," Uni captain Ryan Sinclair told the Mercury.
"I was happy that we put the foot on the throat once we had the ascendancy today. That's been our issue all year, we've had 1-0 wins, 1-1 draws, so it was good to actually score five goals. I think that's the first time that's happened all year, so we've timed it well.
"We needed three wins from our last four games [to make finals], so we've built it up nicely and we've been in that sudden-death mode for a month now, so hopefully we can keep it going."
The rain had threatened from the outset and arrived about 15 minutes into the game. It appeared to spur on University, who hit the scoreboard via a loopy header from Hawkes to give his side a 1-0 lead.
The Students continued to press hard as they looked to double their advantage, and had the better opportunities in the next 20 minutes. With about nine minutes to go in the half, the Falcons had a long-range chance through Jamie Stevenson, but his attempt swung well wide.
Late in the stanza, there was controversy when Falcons gloveman Zane Assen dragged down a Uni player inside the box. Iverson made no mistake from the spot as Uni led 2-0.
That's how the score remained at halftime.
Uni burst out of the gates in the second stanza, with a lovely through-ball setting up Iverson to shoot, but he couldn't convert. At the other end, Oak Flats had a couple of half-chances but goalkeeper Jorden Kipps was up to the task.
However, it was University who dealt a crushing blow through Hanson. The striker's initial shot was blocked on the line by a Falcons defender, before it lobbed up to Hanson, who headed the goal truly over the gloveman to give his side a 3-0 lead.
Both sides continued to play aggressive football, but it was the Students who scored next when Wilson found the back of the net from outside the box. Joyce then curled a ball home from long range minutes later to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Falcons captain Bojan Caric said it was a disappointing way to end their season.
"We just had far too many players out today. The boys had a good enough effort, a few youth graders stepped up, but it what it is. So good luck to University next week, they played well today. They didn't make any stupid mistakes and unfortunately they capitalised on our mistakes," he said.
"But it was still a good year, considering how hard it was to get the players motivated with all of the breaks and stop-starts with the rain. We started off pretty bad and ended up coming good."
