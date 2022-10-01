Illawarra Mercury
University thrash Oak Flats to keep 2022 District League campaign alive

By Joshua Bartlett
October 1 2022
Striker Cameron Hanson starts to celebrate after scoring for University on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

This year's District League race is down to four, after University sent Oak Flats packing with a 5-0 rout on Saturday.

