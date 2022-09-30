Bulli captain Ben McDonald has called upon his players to "take their chances" as they prepare for a tricky assignment in the opening week of Premier League finals.
The Balls Paddock team, which finished third in the regular season, will take on Olympic in Sunday's qualifying final at Ian McLennan Park. The winner will meet minor premiers Wollongong United next week for a direct ticket to the grand final.
Sunday's clash was set to be held at PCYC, but was moved to the region's sole all-weather field due to the ongoing rain. However, Football South Coast confirmed on Friday that the first week of finals for IPL and the District League had been given the green light under a revamped schedule
Plenty of focus will be placed on the Bulli versus Olympic battle, with the two sides very familiar with each other, having already met three times in 2022.
Bulli took the honours 1-0 when they faced off in April, while their past two encounters have finished 0-0 stalemates.
"We can't wait for finals, it's been a long season. Making the finals was our goal at the start of the year and we're glad that we finished third and had a chance to do that," McDonald said.
"Every game is a tough game, especially against Olympic. They've got some quality players and good experience and there's no weak links in their side. But we're going to have to be at our best to make sure we give it a good crack.
"We've got to focus on ourselves and play the best that we can, and win our individual battles. We know chances are going to be at a premium so when we get a chance, we've got to take it."
Olympic booked their ticket to the finals after finishing the regular campaign in second position.
Midfielder Chris Price said he expected a tough challenge from Bulli, but they were ready for it.
"We're super excited, this is the time of year where everyone means business. And we're just gearing ourselves up for a strong finals series, so hopefully we do well," he said.
"We've played Bulli three times this year, which is different. They'll be tough, like any other team, but we know what we've got and we know what we can do. We'll just concentrate on ourselves and take a lot of confidence into the game.
"Bulli have quality across the park and we know they work hard, so we're going to have to be at our best.
''But we believe that if we do that, we'll hopefully get the win."
Coniston will still host Cringila at JJ Kelly Park in the IPL's elimination final on Sunday.
In District League, both finals will now be held at Ian McLennan on Saturday, with Oak Flats tackling University in the elimination final before Shell Cove meets Unanderra in the qualifying final straight after. The winner will book a ticket to the next week against Helensburgh.
Finals Draw - Week One:
Saturday at Ian McLennan:
10am: University v Kiama (District League youth); 12.15pm: Helensburgh v Berkeley Sports (DL youth); 2.30pm: Oak Flats v University (DL first grade); 5pm: Shell Cove v Unanderra (DL first grade).
Sunday at Ian McLennan:
10.30am: Albion Park v Port Kembla (IPL youth); 12.45pm: Wollongong United v Port Kembla (IPL second grade; 3pm: Wollongong Olympic v Bulli (IPL first grade).
Sunday at JJ Kelly Park:
10.30am: Cringila v Wollongong United (IPL youth); 12.45pm: Cringila v Coniston (IPL second grade); 3pm: Coniston v Cringila (IPL first grade).
Monday at Ian McLennan Park:
12.45pm: University v Berkeley Sports (DL second grade); Thirroul v Unanderra (DL second grade).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
