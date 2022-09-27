It's been a long season but, after a quick week off to re-set, the race now begins for Premier League finals glory.
The regular campaign wrapped up on September 16, with Football South Coast opting to take a pre-finals break, so the opening day of finals wouldn't clash with the finale of the UCI World Cycling Championships. The move means that the season, which has been heavily impacted by rain, will wrap up with the 2022 grand final day on October 24.
However, for now, focus is on the first week of finals for the IPL and District League which kicks off this weekend.
A representative from each top five IPL side - Wollongong United, Olympic, Bulli, Coniston and Cringila - gathered at the Fraternity Club on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the launch of this year's finals. A player from District League teams Helensburgh, Shell Cove, Unanderra, Oak Flats and University also attended.
For United, the finals offer an opportunity to complete the IPL premiership double in 2022. Billy Tsovolos's side secured the title for the first time in club history after beating Coniston 3-1 in the second last round.
United were also the last team to win a Premier League grand final, sneaking past Woonona 1-0 in the 2020 decider.
The minor premiers will enjoy this week off, with United to meet the winner of Olympic versus Bulli the following week.
Coniston and Cringila will also meet in an elimination final on Sunday.
United captain Danny Lazarevski said it was an exciting time for the team.
"We're feeling good. Obviously it's been a long and disrupted season, but clinching the league championship was an amazing feat for us, especially when it was the first for the club. But we turn our focus to the finals series and we'll do our best to bring home the grand final trophy," he said.
"We'll take a seat and have a look at the games, and see who we get next."
In the District League, minor premiers Helensburgh will also enjoy a week off.
They will meet the winner of Shell Cove versus Unanderra the following week, while Oak Flats will take on University in Saturday's elimination final.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.