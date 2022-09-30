It's been over a decade in the making, and there will be plenty of buzz around Cringila when the Lions finally return to the Illawarra Premier League finals on Sunday.
Icko Atanasoski's men will make their first semi-final appearance in the IPL since 2008 when they take on rivals Coniston in a sudden-death clash at JJ Kelly Park.
For Cringila's young talent, such as midfielder Anthony Krsteski, it's a piece of history and an opportunity that they don't take lightly.
"We're very proud and the boys are excited. I think we've got a good couple of games left in us, we've hit form at the right time of the year, so we're excited for this finals series," Krteski said.
"I think in the last eight games, we've had the highest amount of points accumulated in that period. So I think we've got a really good chance to do something important in these last games.
"But Coniston is a really good team who on their day can beat anyone, but I guess so can we, so it should be a good game."
Coniston defender Takayuki Kayano said his side was also excited to be playing finals.
"They are younger [than us] and hungry, and I think it will be a very tough game," he said.
"Everyone must work hard for us to beat 'Crini'."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
