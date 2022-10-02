Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves re-sign their player of the year last season Banri Kanaizumi

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:00pm
Banri Kanaizumi celebrating with teammate Nikola Djordjevic after scoring against Sutherland last season. Picture by Adam McLean

In a major boost for the Wolves, last season's player of the year at the club, Banri Kanaizumi has re-committed his future to the team by re-signing for next season, which will be the first under new coach David Carney.

