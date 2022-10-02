Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Wollongong Olympic outclass Bulli to book showdown with Premier League rivals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 2 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirteen minutes. That's all it took for Wollongong Olympic to stamp their authority against Bulli on Sunday and take a huge leap forward in this year's Premier League finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.