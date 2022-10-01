The October long weekend has proven a blessing for Football South Coast, who have been forced to make further changes to their finals schedule as rain continues to pelt the Illawarra.
The three Illawarra Premier League finals planned for Sunday at JJ Kelly Park have now been pushed back a day at the same venue. Coniston and Cringila will meet in their first grade elimination final; the Lions will tackle 'Cono' in a second grade elimination final; and Cringila faces Wollongong United in a qualifying semi-final on Monday.
The 2022 senior finals series kicked off with a series of matches at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday.
In District League first grade, University kept their campaign alive with a 5-0 rout of Oak Flats in their elimination final, while Unanderra edged closer to a grand final appearance by beating Shell Cove 3-1. The Barbarians will now meet the Students in a must-win final next week.
Finals Draw - Week One:
Sunday at Ian McLennan:
10.30am: Albion Park v Port Kembla (IPL youth); 12.45pm: Wollongong United v Port Kembla (IPL second grade; 3pm: Wollongong Olympic v Bulli (IPL first grade).
Monday at JJ Kelly Park:
10.30am: Cringila v Wollongong United (IPL youth); 12.45pm: Cringila v Coniston (IPL second grade); 3pm: Coniston v Cringila (IPL first grade).
Monday at Ian McLennan Park:
12.45pm: University v Berkeley Sports (DL second grade); Thirroul v Unanderra (DL second grade).
